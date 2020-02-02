RF Industries, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,079 shares of company stock valued at $238,706. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

