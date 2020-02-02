Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.66. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $950.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

