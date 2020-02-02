Share Buyback Program Approved by BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Board of Directors

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.
NYSE:BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.