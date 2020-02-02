Share Buyback Program Approved by BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Board of Directors

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

