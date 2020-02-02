MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,870,310.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,674,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,904. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.