Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

