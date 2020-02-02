Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,936,893 shares of company stock worth $20,249,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

