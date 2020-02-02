Cerner (CERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Cerner alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.