Kimball International (KBAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $693.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

KBAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.