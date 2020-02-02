Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,870 shares of company stock worth $28,991,296. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

