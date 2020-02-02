Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR opened at $42.93 on Friday. Pentair has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $272,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

