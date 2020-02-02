Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$345.75.

CP opened at C$351.55 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$355.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$338.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$315.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

