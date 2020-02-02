Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reduced by Analyst

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TCBK stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.