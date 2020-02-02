Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

WBS opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 58.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.