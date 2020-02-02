Piper Sandler Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.12 on Friday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WesBanco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.