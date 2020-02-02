Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

