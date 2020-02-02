Piper Sandler Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.26 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.