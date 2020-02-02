Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.29

Media headlines about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) have trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Air New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

