Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price

Media stories about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a news sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alaska Air Group’s score:

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ALK opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.81%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

