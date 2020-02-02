Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.46

News coverage about Alkane Energy (LON:ALK) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alkane Energy earned a media sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Alkane Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Alkane Energy Company Profile

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

