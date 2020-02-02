Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$121.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.75.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.91 on Friday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$118.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.35.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current year.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

