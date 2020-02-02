Laurentian Analysts Give CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) a C$67.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$67.00 target price on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.43.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$55.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.03 and a one year high of C$68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total value of C$75,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Insiders have sold a total of 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329 over the last three months.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

