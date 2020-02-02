Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.20

Media stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
AAL opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,156.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,001.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.
In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
