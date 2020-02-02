Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.20

Media stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AAL opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,156.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,001.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

