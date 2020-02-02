CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Earns Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$67.00 price target on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$55.81 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.03 and a twelve month high of C$68.49. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$778,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,329.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

