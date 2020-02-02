Raymond James Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Reduced by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report