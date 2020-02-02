Raymond James Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

