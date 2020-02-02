Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$123.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$107.54 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$120.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Insiders have sold 17,598 shares of company stock worth $2,151,784 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

