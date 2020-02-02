Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.07 million and a PE ratio of 170.00.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

