National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$2.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.32.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

