Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.96.

BIR opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

