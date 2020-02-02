Altagas (TSE:ALA) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$22.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.54. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth bought 4,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

