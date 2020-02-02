Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 89 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

