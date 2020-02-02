JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.05.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.