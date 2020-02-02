JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 20 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy Price Target to C$2.50
National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy Price Target to C$2.50
Birchcliff Energy PT Lowered to C$3.00
Birchcliff Energy PT Lowered to C$3.00
Altagas Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial
Altagas Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial
CIBC Boosts ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Price Target to C$52.00
CIBC Boosts ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Price Target to C$52.00
Novartis Given a CHF 89 Price Target at UBS Group
Novartis Given a CHF 89 Price Target at UBS Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB a CHF 20 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB a CHF 20 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report