Reviewing Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% Repro Med Systems 1.37% 9.93% 8.06%

Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Restoration Robotics and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restoration Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential downside of 62.57%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Restoration Robotics and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 13.02 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -8.14 Repro Med Systems $17.35 million 13.52 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.