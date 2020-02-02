Critical Survey: RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 2.87% 18.93% 7.83% CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $28.12 billion 0.37 $831.42 million $2.68 10.66 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.85 billion 4.66 $318.35 million $1.29 26.05

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR beats CRODA INTL PLC/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

