ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.33

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 2106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ArcBest by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.