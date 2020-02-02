Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.89

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 634059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

MIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

