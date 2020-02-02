Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.89

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 634059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

MIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

