Contrasting Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & ReneSola (NASDAQ:SOL)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 6.23 -$26.32 million $0.22 84.55 ReneSola $80.50 million 0.62 $1.76 million $0.01 130.95

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 5.60% 18.64% 8.60% ReneSola -2.42% 1.70% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lattice Semiconductor and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $18.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,580.03%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats ReneSola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

