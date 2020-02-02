Analyzing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Solar and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 1 3 8 0 2.58 MaxLinear 0 3 3 0 2.50

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.19%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar -0.14% -0.07% -0.05% MaxLinear -3.43% 8.02% 4.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.24 billion 2.33 $144.33 million $1.36 36.46 MaxLinear $385.00 million 3.62 -$26.19 million $0.78 24.99

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Solar beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

