Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 41369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

