Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 41369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.
About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.