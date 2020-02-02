Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.65

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 44809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

