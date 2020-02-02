Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.43

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.43 and last traded at $132.23, with a volume of 19386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.