John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.47

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 40.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

