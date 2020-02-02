John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.47

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
