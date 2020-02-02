DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $247.42

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.42 and last traded at $245.64, with a volume of 9212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.93.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,135 shares of company stock worth $10,763,620 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $23,002,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

