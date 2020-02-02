PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.63

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $143.70, with a volume of 31278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.