Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 91,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 110,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and a PE ratio of 50.00.

About Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 20 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Guichon Batholith region.

