Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Down 5.8%

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.45 and last traded at C$43.76, 132,476 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 277,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.44.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director John Floren purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,460,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,100,052.79.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

