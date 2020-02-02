Challenger (ASX:CGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.15

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$9.15 ($6.49) and last traded at A$8.95 ($6.35), with a volume of 4068571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.78 ($6.23).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98.

Challenger Company Profile (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.