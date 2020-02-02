Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Trading Up 20.8%

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) was up 20.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 117,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 44,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Otis Gold Company Profile (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

