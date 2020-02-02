Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.86

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$12.86 ($9.12) and last traded at A$12.86 ($9.12), with a volume of 912548 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$12.67 ($8.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$11.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.