Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.97) and last traded at GBX 1,281 ($16.85), with a volume of 210482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,213.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.