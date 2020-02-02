Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.88

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.88 ($18.47) and last traded at €15.88 ($18.47), with a volume of 9895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.08 ($18.70).

A number of research firms have commented on RHK. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Rhoen Klinikum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.11 ($23.38).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

